South Florida continues to lead Obamacare sign-ups

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

1:29 Video: California congressman vapes in hearing to make his point

2:14 Democrats disrupt House, stage sit-in to force gun control vote

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:22 Protesters urge Florida electors to reject Donald Trump

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio