Repeal of Affordable Care Act would leave 30 million without coverage, study says

Repealing the Affordable Care Act without an adequate replacement plan risks reversing historic gains in coverage for adults and children while destabilizing health insurance markets where people buy their own plans outside of work, according to a report released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Urban Institute.
The report warns that without a plan to maintain or increase coverage, a repeal of the law commonly known as Obamacare would cause nearly 30 million people to lose their health insurance — raising the nation’s uninsured rate to about 21 percent of all non-elderly Americans, higher than before the ACA was adopted.
Reconciliation can be used to repeal only some parts of the Affordable Care Act — those with federal budget implications. The procedure could eliminate Medicaid expansion, federal financial aid to buy coverage, and the mandate that people buy insurance or pay a fine.
Why would a partial repeal of Obamacare lead to more people losing their coverage than the gains achieved under the law?
Because a partial repeal without replacement would not only reverse the ACA’s gains, it also would destabilize insurance markets where many Americans buy their own health plans without any financial assistance from the government, according to the study’s authors.
As more people lost coverage under a partial repeal, with healthier people leaving fastest, insurers would take on greater losses, forcing them to raise premiums and driving many insurance companies out of the market — a scenario that already has happened to a lesser degree on the ACA exchange in Florida and other states.
The study estimates that 22.5 million people would become uninsured as a result of eliminating the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, the financial assistance for eligible consumers and the requirement that most Americans buy insurance or pay a fine.
An additional 7.3 million people who are currently insured — and who do not qualify for Medicaid expansion or for financial assistance to buy coverage on the ACA exchange — would become uninsured because of the “near collapse” of the insurance market, the study’s authors wrote.
The number of uninsured would rise to nearly 59 million people nationwide by 2019, according to the study.
“This scenario does not just move the country back to the situation before the ACA. It moves the country to a situation with higher uninsurance rates than before the ACA,” the authors wrote.
No person should be required to buy insurance unless he or she wants to.
President-elect Donald Trump’s position on healthcare reform
Miriam Harmatz, an attorney with Florida Legal Services, a nonprofit legal aid group that advocates for increased coverage, said the Urban Institute report places the risks of an Obamacare repeal without replacement in stark terms — especially in Florida, where an estimated 1.5 million people have signed up for an ACA plan in 2016.
“It’s really powerful and indisputable data now that repealing the Affordable Care Act without having a replacement plan is going to create absolute chaos in the healthcare system in Florida,” she said.
In Florida, which has not expanded Medicaid eligibility, more than 90 percent of people enrolled in an ACA plan receive about $305 a month in financial assistance to help reduce their monthly premiums, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. An estimated 371,000 people in Miami-Dade are enrolled in an ACA plan for 2016.
Harmatz said the ACA’s financial assistance adds up to a significant amount of federal funds flowing into the Sunshine State — about $5.2 billion a year, according to a recent study from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy think tank.
“It would be a catastrophic cost shift to local government,” she added, noting that the state alone cannot make up a loss of billions in federal funds.
$5.2 Billion Estimated annual financial aid received by Floridians for Obamacare plan premiums
While the Urban Institute contemplates a partial repeal of the ACA without a replacement, Republicans in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump have indicated that they aren’t going to just strip millions of Americans of their health insurance without a transition period.
In addition, Trump has said he wants to keep portions of the law, though he also has vowed that on “day one” of his administration he will ask Congress to deliver a “full repeal” of President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement.
One scenario that Congress is considering — the plan analyzed by the Urban Institute — would lead to partial repeal of Obamacare through a budget procedure known as reconciliation, which was attempted last year and would allow legislators to eliminate key components of the law, including Medicaid expansion and financial aid for low- and moderate-income Americans to buy ACA plans.
Reconciliation also would eliminate the requirement that most Americans buy coverage or pay a fine — perhaps the least popular part of the law — while leaving in place some parts of Obamacare that most people like, such as the prohibition on denying coverage due to a prior medical condition.
Whatever path Trump and congressional leaders take to repeal the health law, however, they will be hard pressed to maintain or increase the health insurance coverage gains achieved under Obamacare without facing some difficult choices, according to the Urban Institute study.
“To replace the ACA after reconciliation with new policies designed to increase insurance coverage,” the study authors wrote, “the federal government would have to raise new taxes, substantially cut spending, or increase the deficit.”
