Zika zone in Miami Beach will not be lifted Monday after recent infections

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

1:52 Business owners split on Zika threat to Miami Beach economy

1:18 Pregnant woman takes "extra" precautions against Zika in Miami

1:30 Zika protest at Miami Beach City Hall against spraying

1:22 UM holds forum on Zika

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice