‘A terrible Disney experience:’ Pregnant vlogger kicked off a cruise

It wasn’t the happiest cruise on earth for one Missouri family.
Pregnant mother of two Emily Jackson assumed that because her doctor cleared her to take a Disney Magic cruise out of PortMiami last week, she was good to go.
She wasn’t.
They Used GUNS to escort my children and I off of the @DisneyCruise MAGIC ship! https://t.co/lruUm2ff63 pic.twitter.com/kTqUYudoWr— Emily Nicole (@thejacksonhive) March 30, 2018
Jackson, who is 25 weeks along, tweeted about her traumatizing travel experience.
The St. Louis woman, 22, flew to Miami for the cruise with nine other family members, but when she got to the terminal, she was refused passage because Disney Cruise Lines does not allow women over 24 weeks pregnant onboard because of safety concerns. Then she and her brood were told to leave. When Jackson’s father objected, video shows armed guards getting involved.
“Neither a doctor’s medical statement nor a waiver of liability will be accepted. In addition, Disney Cruise Line cannot be held responsible or liable for any complications relating to pregnancy at any stage,” reads the Disney Cruise Line website.
“They sent out AR-15 guys,” says a teary eyed Jackson in her YouTube video. “It’s funny to them. They’re all laughing.”
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
They were forced to wait in the heat outside the port to wait for the luggage, which was already aboard.
“We officially found out that I cannot go on the ship, 100 percent,” she says in the port’s security area while recording for her YouTube vlog, The Jackson Hive.
Things escalated quickly.
“So we are leaving and trying to find flights for tomorrow and they sent out guys with AR-15s when my dad was talking to the desk about not being able to get on. And literally all he said was can we hurry up and they sent out AR-15 guys.”
The family was refunded for the cruise, but they are not happy campers. One person complained off camera that Disney was using “scare tactics.”
Jackson feels like she let her family down and will be voicing her concerns soon.
“We had a terrible Disney experience and more will be up in upcoming vlogs to explain further our feelings on this,” reads the caption on the video showing the disturbance.
