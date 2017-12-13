Want a quick trip to the Bahamas? This cruise line is adding a second ship to the islands

After chartering its only ship for a hurricane relief mission in the Caribbean, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to come back in a big way.

The cruise line’s ship, Grand Celebration, will return to its regular two-night sailings from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island with a renovated ship. The 1,900-passenger vessel will have a new adults-only sun deck, an updated casino twice the size of the original and a specialty coffee and juice bar.

The ship was charted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency beginning in late September to house first responders and National Guard members in St. Thomas after Hurricanes Irma.

The line is also adding a second ship, the 1,680-passenger Grand Classica, in mid-April for two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island. The vessel will feature restaurants and bars, a theater, two pools, four hot tubs, a wellness center and spa, an outdoor jogging track and other facilities.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are pleased to have been able to assist those in need in the Caribbean,” Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, said in a release. “We are also looking forward to the arrival of our new ship, Grand Classica, in April, and have strengthened our relationship with The Bahamas by signing a three-year agreement to bring both ships to Grand Bahama Island, thus offering daily arrivals to Grand Bahama Island and giving our guests added convenience to fit their schedules.”