Crystal Cruises’ president and CEO Edie Rodriguez resigns

Edie Rodriguez, who has led Crystal Cruises in its expansion since October 2013, resigned Friday.
Rodriguez said her sudden departure from the luxury cruise line, which has offices in Miami, was “very amicable.” She expects to announce plans to join another venture in the coming weeks, she said.
Rodriguez said she is most proud of her role in growing Crystal.
“It was a brand when I got there was not in a growth mode and we got new owners, we launched a new river line, new yacht expedition and charter airline,” Rodriguez said.
Edie Rodriguez, former president and CEO of Crystal Cruises
Rodriguez joined Crystal after holding several senior sales, marketing and business development positions at Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation. She served as Crystal’s president and chief operating officer from 2013 to 2014 before being promoted to president and CEO in 2015, when the cruise line was acquired by Genting Hong Kong.
Since Rodriguez took the helm as president and CEO, Crystal has launched two river vessels, with a third forthcoming, an expedition yacht, and an ultra luxury, private Boeing 777. The three brands, Crystal Yachts, Crystal River Cruises and Crystal Air, have been instrumental in growing Crystal’s footprint in the luxury travel market.
“We thank Edie for her service to the company, appreciate all of her hard work, and wish her the very best in future endeavors,” said Genting Hong Kong chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, in a statement.
Rodriguez will be succeeded by travel veteran Tom Wolber, effective immediately.
Wolber has worked at the Walt Disney Company for nearly 30 years, including 10 years at Disney Cruise Line as senior vice president of operations. During that time the cruise line grew from an Orlando-based operation with a single ship to four ships sailing to North America, the Baltic region and the Mediterranean.
Wolber also previously served as president and CEO of Euro Disney, which operates Disneyland Paris. He also has held leadership positions at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and at Disney theme parks.
Tan Sri Lim added that Wolber’s “proven leadership skills” will be “invaluable” to Crystal as it continues to grow. The line will take delivery of four river ships in by 2018 and the first of its Endeavor-class expedition yachts in 2019.
“Tom has our full confidence and we look forward to working closely with him to ensuring Crystal remains unmatched in the luxury travel segment,” he said.
