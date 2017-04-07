Coast Guard searches off Berry Islands for man who went overboard on Carnival ship

The Coast Guard was searching Friday for a Georgia man who went overboard from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship about 10 miles northwest of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas.
Reco Scott, 32, of Decatur, Georgia, went overboard from the ninth deck of the Liberty at around 5 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. The cruise ship, which departs from Port Canaveral and was en route to Nassau, was cruising north of the Berry Islands, a 30-square mile chain in the northwest part of the Bahamian Out Islands.
Carnival Cruise Line said the man was observed jumping from a cabin balcony.
“The ship’s command immediately turned the vessel around and began search procedures,” Carnival said in statement.
The cruise line notified the Coast Guard, which launched an MH-60 helicopter crew and diverted the Cutter Charles David Jr. to aid in the search. The 952-foot cruise ship, as well as two other vessels, continued the search Friday morning.
