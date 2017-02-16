Four new Norwegian cruise ships are coming beginning in 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line is building a new class of 3,300-passenger ships set to start sailing in 2022.
The Miami-based cruise line announced Thursday it reached an agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for four new cruise ships — and an option for two more — to be delivered on an annual basis beginning in 2022.
The ships will have an energy-efficiency focus, the cruise line said in a press release, with the aim of reducing their impact on the environment. Details on the new ships will be released at a later date, Norwegian said.
“This order continues to highlight our disciplined new build program, extends our growth trajectory well into the future, enhances our already attractive earnings profile, and drives expected long-term returns for our shareholders,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.
And the price tag for four new cruise ships? About $3.4 billion.
