Oceania cruises adds more Cuba trips from Miami with multiple stops on the island

Havana isn’t the only Cuban port getting some love from the U.S. cruise industry in the last month.
Premium cruise line Oceania Cruises announced Tuesday it is adding six voyages to its Cuba itinerary for 2017, half of which also include stops in Cienfuegos near south central Cuba and Santiago de Cuba on the island’s southwestern coast. All voyages, which range from six to 13 days, leave from Port Miami between Nov. 14 and Dec. 21.
Four trips also include overnight stays in Havana. Other stops include Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, The Bahamas and Key West. The sailings will be on the 684-passenger Insignia, which will be outfitted with Cuban flavor: authentic dishes from the island, lectures on Cuban history and games of Dominos.
“There is tremendous demand from consumer for voyages to Cuba and our inaugural voyages to the island have been a sell-out success” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania, in a statement.
Oceania, which is part of parent company Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, previously announced three 10- and 14-day sailings with stops on the island beginning March 7. These will be on the 1,250-passenger Marina.
