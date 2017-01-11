Passengers sue Royal Caribbean for reckless Jamaican tour that killed one traveler

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking Pause

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

1:33 Donald Trump holds first post-election press conference

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide