Norwegian will bring its new Alaskan ship, Norwegian Bliss, to Miami in November 2018

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Bliss, will split its time between the frigid waters of Alaska and the warm currents of the Caribbean, the cruise line announced Tuesday.
The 4,000-passenger Bliss, a ship Miami-based Norwegian touted as custom-built for Alaska, will set a course for PortMiami in November 2018, after is inaugural Alaskan season. The ship will seasonally sail out of Miami in the winter, for seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises with stops in St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Nassau, Bahamas.
The ship is set to debut in Alaska for the summer season in June 2018, with a seven-day itinerary that includes stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway in Alaska and Victoria, British Columbia.
“Norwegian has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 50 years,” said PortMiami director and CEO Juan M. Kuryla, in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder to be the homeport of the Norwegian Bliss, the cruise line’s sixteenth ship.”
The details on the new ship come as the cruise line celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said at a press conference Tuesday that the ship’s move to Miami continues the cruise company’s trend of debuting new ships in Miami. Previous new ships, including the Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape, call Miami home.
Still, details on what travelers can expect with Bliss are kept mum. Tuesday’s announcement only gave some hints.
Bliss will feature new connecting staterooms to accommodate large groups and families, 308 mini-suites, 1,088 balcony suites, 374 inside staterooms, 111 ocean view staterooms and 82 studio staterooms for solo travelers with virtual ocean views. Norwegian’s luxurious private complex, The Haven, will include 80 suites and its own Haven Observation Lounge, a new feature on Bliss that offers 180-degree views from two decks.
A separate 180-degree Observation Lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, will also be available to all guests and will span 20,000 square feet on the ship’s 15th deck.
Before arriving in Miami, Norwegian Bliss will take a 14-day journey from Los Angeles on Nov. 3 through the Panama Canal, with stops in Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Costa Rica; and Cartagena, Colombia.
