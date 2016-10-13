Norwegian’s new cruise ship will be the first ship custom-built to sail in Alaska

3:56 SeaWorld and Guy Harvey partner for exhibit for new Mako coaster Pause

1:42 Carnival Corp. announces Cuban-born people will be allowed on cruises to Cuba

3:35 Mayor Gimenez speaks about Carnival Corp. and discriminatory Cuba cruise policy

1:56 Class action lawsuit filed against Carnival Corp. over Cuba's discriminatory cruise policy

0:51 Video: Stranded Miami visitors await at Miami International Airport for blizzard-canceled flights to resume

1:35 Virgin Cruises announces a trio of ships, the first will be based in Miami

0:26 Waves hit Bermuda's coastline as Hurricane Nicole approaches

2:36 New look, new season for Florida Panthers

1:51 Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature

4:27 Prelude to 'Hamilton'