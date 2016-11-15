Robot bartenders and a 10-story slide. That’s life on the world's biggest cruise ship

From the 16th deck of Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas, twin purple slides stem from the mouth of a giant angler fish, a glass floor reveals the 150-foot-drop — and turquoise ocean — below and nervous passengers line up with mats that will carry them down 10 stories on a 15-second, adrenaline-pumping voyage.
This is the world’s tallest slide at sea on the world’s largest cruise ship. (Royal Caribbean is a fan of superlatives.)
Ultimate Abyss, as the slide is called, is taller than Mount Rushmore. Its height and novelty make it the key attraction for travelers hungry to try another course of Royal Caribbean International ingenuity. It delivers: On a two-night preview sailing of the ship for media, executives and travel agents, lines to ride Ultimate Abyss hovered between 20 and 30 minutes.
With the slide as its leading example, the ship has been touted as the Royal Caribbean’s most innovative. Other new additions include three water slides and a handful of new shows.
When we invite our guests to come seek the Royal Caribbean, this is really what we’re talking about. Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International
“Bigger, bolder, better” was how cruise director Ken Rush described the 6,780-passenger Harmony during the ship’s naming ceremony on Nov. 10.
“When we invite our guests to come seek the Royal Caribbean, this is really what we’re talking about,” quipped Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.
The ship was such a departure, in fact, that the line considered making it part of a new class of Royal Caribbean International ships, rather than the newest sister in the Oasis class of ships, which includes the largest ships in the world, said Richard Fain, parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises’ chairman and CEO.
But in reality, Harmony is more a hybrid of past innovations not really meriting its own category.
Where the ship excels is in uniting the favorite features of Royal Caribbean’s two newest classes — the Oasis class and the Quantum class, which racked up accolades for its technical advancements and whose ships sail from New Jersey, Australia and China.
Guests who can’t afford to fly across the ocean or even the country to see the features introduced on the Quantum class, such as the line’s robotic bars or its Disney-esque ease programmed wristbands that open doors and pay for drinks, can now experience them closer to home.
6,780 Passenger capacity on Harmony of the Seas
The Bionic Bar is undoubtedly a crowd-magnet. Large groups were almost always gathered gazing at — and usually videotaping — the two robotic bartenders as they took orders from tablets stationed around the bar and mixed drinks from an expansive collection of upside-down bottles that made up the bar’s ceiling. Guests can track the wait time, their spot in line, their $12 drink’s process and even the most popular drinks by age, on screens on the side of the bar.
The wristbands, called WOWbands, are a welcome addition, particularly at a time when guests have come to expect extreme ease of use. The “where is my room key?” days are (practically) over on Royal. (Except when turning on the lights in your cabin; you still need to plug in your card for that.) They come in four colors — white, black, yellow and blue — for a $5 charge.
Harmony also borrows Wonderland, a quirky dining experience, from its Quantum cousins. Guests paint water on a canvas to reveal their menus, choosing from dishes inspired by the elements — sun, ice, fire, water, earth and dreams — that are cooked in a whimsical style. A chocolate cake, for instance, is revealed after a waiter pours hot chocolate syrup and melts away a spherical chocolate shell around the cake and ice cream. It’s called “The World.”
From the Oasis class, the ship incorporates the seven-neighborhood concept with themed areas, such as a carnival-themed Boardwalk with a carousel and AquaTheater and a Central Park area on deck eight, home to a bevy of specialty restaurants. The neighborhoods keep guests from congregating in one spot. The media trip was at capacity, a spokeswoman said, but it was hard to imagine the ship had 6,000-plus passengers — until the hourlong line at customs when the ship disembarked at Port Everglades (one guest in line was aghast: “I didn’t realize there were so many people on board”).
“As many people as this ship holds, you don’t feel it,” said Gudrun Vest, an agent with Manitou Springs, Colorado-based Solé Travel who was on the inaugural sailing with husband Doni. “There’s something for everybody. It’s very multigenerational, you can bring your grandmother, mother, kids, and to me that’s the trend now.”
Vest applauded the ship’s entertainment options as “over the top.”
There’s something for everybody. It’s very multigenerational, you can bring your grandmother, mother, kids, and to me that’s the trend now. Gudrun Vest, an agent with Manitou Springs, Colorado-based Solé Travel
Harmony features various new productions, including “Columbus, the Musical,” a comedy about Christopher Columbus’ distant cousin Marvin; ice skating show “1887: A Journey in Time,” about time traveling lovers; and the “Fine Line,” an acrobat and diving show at the AquaTheater.
But the star is “Grease,” Royal Caribbean’s Broadway adaptation that marries the Broadway musical with the 1978 movie. A hybrid like the ship it calls home, the show features a talented cast that sings songs from both adaptations, including “You’re the One That I Want” from the movie and “It’s Raining on Prom Night” from the Broadway show.
Mike Gresh, a travel agent with Naperville, Illinois-based Homeport Cruises, said he was “impressed” with the offerings on Harmony.
“People buy on price, but after a time or two, quality beats quantity. There is a value to quantity,” Gresh said. “[Plus,] I like the toys.”
Some of the toys need improvement. The Bionic Bar, though entertaining, is still working out kinks that lead to delays. If guests stand too close on the bar’s sides, for instance, they risk setting off the bar’s censors, paralyzing operations. Two staffers have to be resetting the machine every so often, and wait times for a drink are between five and 10 minutes.
There’s something for everybody. It’s very multigenerational, you can bring your grandmother, mother, kids, and to me that’s the trend now. Gudrun Vest, an agent with Manitou Springs, Colorado-based Solé Travel
Two of the new waterslides, common in the industry but a first for Royal, are very slow. Several riders complained they got stuck in the pitch-black tunnels or made it down slowly.
And the food in the all-inclusive areas, including the buffet Windjammer Cafe and the dining rooms, is about the same as on sister ships, save a more expanded dessert selection and some stations for special orders, such as quesadillas, at the buffet.
Overall, the consensus among guests was that the ship was a slight upgrade over its sisters.
“It’s slightly different. It has the Abyss, the robotic bar. But overall it’s still consistent with the Oasis class,” said Miamian Mildred Martinez, who was on the ship with 14-year-old daughter Alba and sister Gretchen.
But it’s worth the premium, Martinez said.
“If you compare it to land-based vacations, ’cause we go to Disney, you are going to pay more at Disney than you are here,” Martinez said. Trips on Harmony of the Seas in December for seven-day voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean start between $963 and $1,606 per person, depending on the week.
Trips on Harmony of the Seas in December for seven-day voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean start between $963 and $1,606 per person, depending on the week.
On sister ship Allure, which sails to the same ports and is but a foot smaller than Harmony, the range was between $674 and $730.
Because after all, a foot larger is a foot larger — and the cruise line won’t let you forget it, down to the champagne bottle used to toast the ship’s naming.
Royal Caribbean had to request a bottle bigger than those commercially available from Veuve-Clicquot, a size it christened the “Sovereign,” for a not-so-subtle bottle-breaking ceremony. The ship’s godmother, 23-year-old Brittany Affolter of Teach for America in Miami-Dade County, pressed a button that then activated the Bionic Bar robot to press another button that finally sent the three-foot-tall bottle of champagne hurtling down a zip line and bursting against a steel name plate above the pool.
A normal bottle breaking just simply wouldn’t do, Fain said.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
Comments