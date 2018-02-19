How to get the Miami Herald’s top stories from Alexa

We have a new member of our household. Her name is Alexa — and she is smart.
She can play our favorite music. Remind us of an appointment. Keep track of the grocery list. Turn on the lights (although we haven’t figured out that yet).
And deliver the local news.
“Alexa, Miami Herald Briefing, please.”
Never miss a local story.
Top stories from the Herald are now live on Alexa at 6 a.m. weekdays. That means you can hear the most important news of the day, delivered by one of our studio anchors, in the time it takes to brush your teeth.
The three-minute audiocast starts with the weather and covers six or seven stories that you should know about across news, business, sports and entertainment in South Florida.
The Miami Herald’s mission is to be where you are — and more than 30 million of you are here, talking and listening to digital assistants like this hockey-puck-looking speaker called the Amazon Echo Dot.
Watch the video above or follow the steps below to find, subscribe and listen to the Herald’s flash briefing on the Echo.
In addition to the Echo, the Herald’s top stories also are streaming on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and soon the Google Home digital assistant.
While news consumers are finding what’s interesting and important on their phones, tablets, watches, laptops (and, yes, even the printed page), smart speakers are nudging into our daily routines.
We’re listening.
Jeff Kleinman is day editor of the Miami Herald and is coordinating the daily audio briefings in the newsroom. Questions? Email jkleinman@miamiherald.com
How to get the Miami Herald on your Echo
▪ Go to the Echo App on your phone
▪ Select 'skills' from the drop down menu
▪ Search for 'Miami Herald' (or any publication)
▪ Select Miami Herald Briefing from the search results
▪ Select 'Enable'
▪ In settings, make it the top of your flash briefings.
Comments