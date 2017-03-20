Traffic ticket resolution service expands to Broward

TIKD, a South Florida tech startup focused on getting rid of consumers’ traffic tickets, is on the move.
TIKD.com, which launched in Miami-Dade in December, resolves traffic tickets, promising a no points or your money back guarantee. Customers get at least 20 percent off their fine amount when they use TIKD, the company says, and the entire process can be done on a smartphone in under two minutes.
The service is now available in Broward County, Florida’s second most ticketed county after Miami-Dade. Broward drivers receive an average of 500,000 tickets annually resulting in nearly $125 million worth of traffic fines, said TIKD CEO Chris Riley.
In April, the company will expand service to Orlando and the Space Coast, with Tampa and Jacksonville to follow in the summer, said TIKD founder and CEO Chris Riley. A national roll-out will begin in the fall, Riley said.
READ MORE: Nabbed? This startup will fight your traffic ticket, with a no-points guarantee
Comments