Magic Leap hit with sexual discrimination lawsuit

A former Magic Leap executive asked to help make the South Florida technology company less of a “boy’s club” has sued, alleging sexual discrimination.
Tannen Campbell, former vice president of strategic marketing who was fired in December, said she endured a corporate culture of “macho bullying” and that CEO Rony Abovitz ignored her requests to discuss her report about a gender diversity problem at the company.
“Campbell, one of whose responsibilities was to help Magic Leap with the ‘pink/blue problem,’ had to endure hostile environment of sex discrimination while proposing ways, not only to make Magic Leap’s product more woman friendly, but also to make the workplace more diverse and inclusive,’ states the lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale. Magic Leap is headquartered in Plantation and Dania Beach but has large offices in Silicon Valley as well as offices in a number of other cities around the world.
The lawsuit claims only 3 percent of Magic Leap’s engineers were women; to be sure, the gender gap is a problem across the tech industry, particularly in Silicon Valley. “All the engineers and others in predominately-male Magic Leap could conceive of to make the product female-friendly was to produce a version in pink,” the lawsuit said. Women are “ridiculed openly and their opinions ignored in favor of those of their male counterparts,” the lawsuit stated, citing several examples, including internal email describing an activity program for “bored wives at home while you are loving it at the Leap.” Magic Leap did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The secretive venture-backed company, which has raised nearly $1.4 billion from high-profile investors such as Google and China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, is developing “mixed reality” technology, combining the real and virtual worlds. It is believed to be trying to finish development on its first product, headgear or glasses, and reportedly has been running into obstacles miniturizing the technology.
Campbell is seeking unspecified damages, back pay and reinstatement to her job.
