Boca Raton-based HR software company raises nearly $1M to support growth

Candidate.Guru, a Boca Raton-based human resources software startup, has raised $950,000 in funding from Florida angel organizations to support its growth.
The company, winner of the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge in 2016, uses its proprietary technology platform to predicts whether a job candidate is a culture fit for an employer. Florida Funders, The FAN Fund and Miami Innovation Fund participated in the fund-raising round.
“We are impressed by technology-focused companies that provide unique solutions to current problems,” said Marc Blumenthal, CEO of the Tampa-based Florida Funders, which features an online investing platform. “Candidate.Guru is a great example of this, and we’re excited to be a part of the company’s growth in Florida and beyond.”
The funds will allow the company to focus on its sales and demand pipeline, and address sales requests in a timely manner. The funding also will help integrate Candidate.Guru with programs that companies already use during the hiring process.
CEO Chris Daniels, a former executive recruiter, founded Candidate.Guru in 2014 with the goal to create an easy-to-use hiring solution, enable greater productivity for HR professionals and reduce time spent in the hiring process. The revenue-generating company, now with seven employees, previously raised $475,000 in angel funding.
In addition to winning the Business Plan Challenge last May, Candidate.Guru won first place and $100,000 in funding in the Florida Venture Forum Early Stage Capital Conference's startup business competition. Candidate.Guru was selected in 2015 for Florida Atlantic University's Tech Runway startup accelerator program in Boca Raton.
