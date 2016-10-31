Mobile internet use exploding in Latin America, study shows

For insight into the exploding Latin American mobile market, Miami-based IMS and ComScore have released their second edition of their annual study that tracks trends in digital consumption and mobile apps usage in the region.
“A very simple smartphone for $400 opens up a whole new universe. This is the beginning of something really big and confirms the opportunity. About 200 million smartphones will be in the region by 2018. That’s an amazing number,” said Gastón Taratuta, CEO, founder and partner of IMS, Latin America’s largest independent digital ad sales and media buying firm. Taratuta, who started IMS in 2005 with $5,000, manages the company’s strategic direction and oversees all IMS sales teams. IMS’ services include the commercial representation for Twitter, LinkedIn, Waze, Spotify, FourSquare, EA and other social, geolocation and gaming and entertainment companies.
Some findings from IMS’ research:
▪ About 90 percent of people connected to the internet in Latin America own a smartphone. Android is the preferred operating system.
▪ On average, Latin Americans own 17 apps. “The entry point for the Internet today is through applications,” said Taratuta.
▪ Those who are connected to the internet spend more than 37 hours on all connected devices weekly vs. about seven hours in front of the TV. On the smartphone alone in the all-important millennial market, it’s about 12.7 hours of smartphone use compared to use just five hours of TV. “This is an important measure for advertisers. The new prime time is my own time,” said Taratuta. “It shows consumers are in control.”
▪ Heaviest internet usage is in Brazil, Colombia and Chile, and about half connect via a tablet while 98 percent connect via smartphone.
▪ About 66 percent of smartphone users in Latin America made a purchase from their devices within the past six months.
▪ Snapchat and Spotify in particular saw strong engagement among millennials, compared to the majority of other apps measured.
What’s driving these results? Telecom companies have become aggressive in subsidizing smartphones and tablets and prices are decreasing. Still, unlimited data plans are not common and more infrastructure and accessibility is needed in the region, Taratuta said. “We need a lot of things but it is growing exponentially.”
Today, IMS has about 470 employees and offices in 12 Latin American countries in addition to its Miami headquarters and New York office. IMS runs campaigns for 1,700 advertisers and 450 agencies in 16 markets. In just over 10 years, IMS has gone from $2 million in billings to about $150 million projected for this year. Taratuta said. Last year, Sony Pictures Television bought a majority stake in IMS.
IMS, whose management team stayed in place after the Sony acquisition, sees acquisitions in its future and plans to eventually expand its market focus beyond Latin America, Taratuta said. It is currently negotiating with some European companies, and it sees opportunity in southeast Asia, the Middle East and central Europe.
