Shakira is selling her Miami Beach home for $11.6 million

Her hips don't lie, and her house doesn't come cheap, either.
The Grammy-award winning singer Shakira has put her Miami Beach estate on the market for $11.6 million. The waterfront home, located at 3140 North Bay Road, features six bedrooms and 7.5 baths — plenty of space to host friends and family whenever, wherever.
The house, which bears a minimalist interior design inspired by Shakira's Colombian/Lebanese heritage, includes a hookah lounge and comes fully loaded with custom-made furniture. The wood floor was imported from Spain, the front door was imported from Europe and there may be a she-wolf in the closet.
The 20,726 square foot property includes more than 100 feet of water frontage. Shakira bought the house in 2001 for $3.3 million. She previously listed the property for $14.9 million in 2013.
Shakira is scheduled to launch her El Dorado World Tour on June 3 in Hamburg, The tour was originally scheduled to begin in 2017 but was postponed after the singer strained her vocal chords. The tour includes three South Florida shows (the BB&T Center on August 15 and AmericanAirlines Arena on Aug. 17-18) and wraps up Nov. 3 in Bogotá.
Shakira's brother Antonio Mebarak is co-listing the property with Ana Lourdes Martinez, both agents at Douglas Elliman.
