Amazon and Lennar are teaming up to put Alexa into every new home

SHARE COPY LINK Developer Lennar Homes is building a new gated community in Miami Lakes that will be comprised entirely of smart homes: houses that integrate Wi-fi and voice-activated technology in every room, with Amazon providing technical support. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Developer Lennar Homes is building a new gated community in Miami Lakes that will be comprised entirely of smart homes: houses that integrate Wi-fi and voice-activated technology in every room, with Amazon providing technical support. Emily Michot Miami Herald