Explore today's cheapest rentals in Little Havana, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Little Havana look like these days—and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Little Havana via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
635 SW 16th Ave., #3
Listed at $850 / month, this studio apartment, located at 635 SW 16th Ave., is 29.2 percent less than the $1,200 / month median rent for a studio in Little Havana.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeting, arched doorways, built-in shelves and plenty of windows. Pets are not welcome.
Over at 142 SW 18th Ave., there's this 577-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,100 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, garden access, a deck and ample closet space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator.
500 SW 9th Ave., #8
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 500 SW 9th Ave.
In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space.
