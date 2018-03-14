Real Estate News

What does $1,800 rent you in Little Havana, today?

March 14, 2018 10:00 AM

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Havana? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Miami neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

10 SW South River Dr., #912

 
 

Listed at $1,750 / month, this 728-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10 SW South River Dr.

The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a private deck and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a spa, a Jacuzzi, a racquetball court and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1923 SW 8th St.


 

Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1923 SW 8th St. It's listed for $1,700 / month for its 660 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor barbecues and a residents' lounge. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a private balcony and generous closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

695 SW 11th St., #203

 
 

Lastly, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 695 SW 11th St. that's going for $1,700 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage space. The building has garage parking. Pets are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)



