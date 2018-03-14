What does $1,800 rent you in Little Havana, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Havana? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Miami neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
10 SW South River Dr., #912
Listed at $1,750 / month, this 728-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10 SW South River Dr.
The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a private deck and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a spa, a Jacuzzi, a racquetball court and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1923 SW 8th St. It's listed for $1,700 / month for its 660 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor barbecues and a residents' lounge. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a private balcony and generous closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
