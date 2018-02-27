A popular real estate exec died suddenly at home. Detectives think it could be homicide.

Miami homicide detectives are investigating the death of Andrea K. Greenberg, the veteran real estate industry executive who was found dead in her home on Oct. 10, 2017.
In a story published Tuesday, The Real Deal reported it has obtained a copy of the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s report, which states the official cause of Greenberg’s death was “acute combined drug toxicity” involving three kinds of the opioid fentanyl.
Greenberg’s sister Valerie confirmed to The Real Deal that there is an ongoing investigation into Andrea’s death, but declined to give any details for fear of interfering with the case.
Greenberg’s unresponsive body was discovered by Alejandro Aparicio, her partner of 17 years. He told The Real Deal that to the best of his knowledge, Greenberg did not use any illegal drugs.
“She was taking, under medical supervision, diet pills when she died, and she had been sick for several months probably caused by those pills,” Aparicio said.
But friends and colleagues expressed skepticism that diet pills played any role in Greenberg’s death.
Adriana Companet, a longtime colleague and friend, said she saw Andrea on an almost daily basis during the last six months of her life.
“Andrea had started taking diet pills on Sept. 21,” Companet said. “It is a common diet that includes calcium, vitamin B and other basic supplements. The main active ingredient is phentermine, which was not the cause of her death. The diet was being successful and [Andrea] was happy with it.”
According to Amy Zakarin, a respected publicist in the real estate industry, “Andrea went to a clinic called Fit for Life and was eating healthy and exercising.
“I saw her one week prior to her death and she was perfectly healthy. She had dropped about 10 pounds and was pleased with her results so far. She had been on the pills for three weeks when I [last] saw her. That was only one week before her death.”
The real estate industry was stunned in October by the news of Greenberg’s death. Greenberg, who was 54, had served as vice president of marketing for the luxury real estate firm Fortune International Group, where she had worked 16 years. She had started her own consulting firm in early 2017.
