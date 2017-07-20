Julio Iglesias wants $150 million for his Miami property — house not included

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has spent his career setting records. He’s the bestselling Latin singer of all time. He’s one of the top ten record sellers in music history.
Now Iglesias is raising the bar in another field: Miami real estate. The singer is selling four empty waterfront lots for $150 million, one of the highest current prices of any residential property in Miami-Dade County.
The lots total eight acres, with 800 feet of water frontage, and face west on Indian Creek Island, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the world. The asking price works out to $469 per square foot.
The 86 residents of Indian Creek Island have an estimated net worth of $37 billion, which is why the neighborhood is known as “Billionaire Bunker.” Former Dolphins head coach Don Shula, investor Carl Icahn, automobile magnate Norman Braman and former “Sábado Gigante” host Don Francisco currently live there. Jay-Z and Beyoncé once had a place there.
Iglesias isn’t pulling up roots completely: He’s keeping his current home on the island. But he’s unloading the four lots because his original vision of building houses for his kids nearby (including son Enrique) never panned out.
“I’ve been spending only two months a year at my home in Indian Creek, but I do not have the time to build like I was thinking four years ago,” Iglesias said in an e-mail to the Herald. “My children are older and want to live in different parts of the world, so I have decided to sell these incredible lots.”
The listing is being handled by The Jills, a firm that specializes in ultra-luxury properties. In 2012, The Jills handled the $47 million sale of a mansion at 3 Indian Creek, which is adjacent to Iglesias’ lots.
Currently, there is only one active listing on the island: a single-family home at 26 Indian Creek Island Rd. Asking price is $29,500,000.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the most magnificent trophy properties in the U.S.,” realtor Jill Eber said in a statement. “To acquire such a large parcel of land in one of the world’s most prestigious and secure communities is incredibly unique. With wide, unobstructed sunset views to the bay and city on the west, the possibilities of what can be done with this property are endless.”
Also endless: The pile of cash required to buy.
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
