How do you launch an Aston Martin luxury condo tower? With sports cars and helicopters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower Pause 0:31 Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 0:44 Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished 1:43 Don Mattingly on Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs 3:03 U.N. Security Council visits Haiti 2:44 Giancarlo Stanton talks about the Marlins' 2-0 win over the Cubs 2:02 New York mayor looks at Miami Beach's defenses against sea level rise 0:59 Proposals would beautify Miami underpasses with art and lights 1:11 Bam Adebayo calls mom his motivation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The developers of a new ultra-luxury 66-story condo tower in Miami are unveiling their new sales center and luring international media with a day of crazy over-the-top activities.​ Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The developers of a new ultra-luxury 66-story condo tower in Miami are unveiling their new sales center and luring international media with a day of crazy over-the-top activities.​ Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com