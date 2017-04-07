Miami real estate in ‘7th-inning stretch’

In comparison to a baseball game, the Miami real estate market “is in the seventh-inning stretch,” said Howard Lorber, chairman of Douglas Elliman. And it’s heading into extra innings, he said. But to realize its potential, Miami needs to continue to improve its public school education at the primary and secondary levels, he said.
Lorber’s remarks came at a Miami Herald seminar held Thursday at Sothebys’ galleries in New York City. The program, designed for home buyers and investors, explored MIami’s economy, real estate and increasingly urban lifestyle.
Speakers included Lorber; Sotheby’s Americas chairman Lisa Dennison; real estate consultant Jonathan Samuels; developer Michael Stern, chairman of JDS; lawyer Neisen Kasdin of Akerman’s Miami office; Matt Haggman, Miami Program Director for the Knight Foundation; Mayi de la Veiga, founder of One Sothebys Realty; Alyce Robertson, executive director of Miami’s Downtown Development Authority; restaurateur John Meadow, founder of LDV Hospitality; and Ellen Salpeter, director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.
