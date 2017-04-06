Tax break might be good for homeowners, but it’s bad news for counties and cities

For Florida homeowners, it sounds almost too good to be true: Another break on property taxes in the form of a larger homestead exemption.
For legislators, it’s a way to seek favor with voters in 2018, an election year, because the tax break requires their approval.
But for counties and cities, it’s a disaster in the making that they say would cut property taxes for some but increase taxes on businesses and snowbirds, or force cuts in basic services such as police and fire protection.
In a year when local officials say the Legislature is trampling on home rule like never before, counties are mobilizing to kill legislation to increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000 of the first $100,000 of a home’s taxable value.
Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said her county would lose $40 million a year.
“Making up that revenue would cause us to cut services and shift the burden to other taxpayers,” Sharief said. “This is not a tax cut. This is a tax shift.”
Dozens of opponents packed a House Ways & Means Committee hearing, but it did little good as the Republican-dominated panel passed the bill on a 13-6 vote Wednesday.
“Let’s let the voters decide,” said Rep. Dane Eagle, R-Cape Coral.
Property taxes have been steadily rising in Florida as home values have rebounded after the Great Recession.
The average owner of a single-family home in Miami-Dade County paid $4,129 last year, more than in most large counties across the U.S., but about a fourth of the $16,000 average in New York’s Westchester County, one of the nation’s wealthiest enclaves.
The Florida homestead exemption bills (HB 7105 and SB 1774) still must win support from three-fifths of the members of the House and Senate to reach the ballot, or 72 House members and 24 senators.
Because it’s a proposed constitutional amendment, Gov. Rick Scott can’t veto it.
The Senate version is sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, and faces committee votes, where its fate appears shakier.
The Florida Association of Counties says its members will focus their lobbying on senators, including the Senate’s biggest hurdle for the proposal, the Senate Appropriations Committee chaired by Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.
Latvala declined to state a position Thursday, but he was honored at the association’s annual convention last June for his support of local home rule power.
Pinellas Commissioner Ken Welch said the higher homestead exemption would be a major problem for his county.
Statewide, the projected one-year loss of tax revenue to counties is $750 million, but that doesn’t tell the complete story.
The higher exemption would protect the state’s 29 poorest counties from losing any more property tax revenue.
That means a major subsidy would be paid to them by the other 38 counties, and that was enough to draw a “no” vote from Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach.
“This is not responsible to my constituents,” Jenne said.
Contact Steve Bousquet at bousquet@tampabay.com. Follow @stevebousquet.
