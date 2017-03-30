Miami apartment rental prices didn’t go up in March. But they didn’t go down, either.

The good news, according to the Zumper National Rent Report for April released on Thursday, is that the median rents for apartments in Miami remained flat, with one-bedroom units at $1,800 and two-bedroom pads for $2,500.
The bad news is that Miami is still the ninth most expensive city to rent in the nation according to the monthly report, which surveys active rental listings in the top 100 markets in the U.S.
The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 1.92 % to $1,164, while two-bedroom rental prices rose 1.84% to $1,377.
Prices in Miami remained flat compared to the February 2017 report.
San Francisco remains the most expensive city in the U.S. to rent, with one-bedrooms going for $3,300. New York came in second with $2,940, and San Jose overtook Boston for third place, with one-bedroom units there going for $2,260.
You can read the full report here.
