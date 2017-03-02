The new owners of Cocowalk have a plan: a new office building. It’s the second commercial building in Coconut Grove announced in recent weeks.

After nearly 30 years without any new office buildings in Coconut Grove, the area is now slated to get two new projects as part of the neighborhood’s revitalization.
The team behind the redevelopment of CocoWalk, a dining and entertainment complex in the center of the Grove’s commerical area, plans to build 73,000 square feet of Class A office space on the property’s east side. The complex is located at the intersection of Main Highway, McFarlane Road and Grand Avenue.
The new five-story building will include retail on the first floor and office space on the remaining four stories. It will include about 250 parking spaces underground and a rooftop entertainment terrace.
Construction of the office building, One CocoWalk, is slated to begin in early 2018, with completion in mid-2019.
Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and the Comras Company purchased CocoWalk in 2015.
The addition of the office tower “puts people on the streets populating the restaurants and retail during day often when there are less people in the Grove,” Grass River Property principal Tom Roth told the Miami Herald.
Another developer, David Martin’s Terra firm, is transforming a city of Miami parking garage at 2850 Oak Ave. into a five-story building with 75,000 square feet of Class A office space and renovated ground-level retail. His firm is partnering with Mayfair Real Estate Advisors.
The last major new office tower built in the Grove was the SBS Tower in 1989.
Roth said that due to the low vacancy rate for office space in the Grove, he believes the area can sustain both projects.
“We believe there is plenty of room for two buildings. If you add up the square footage of both it is only fraction of size of a Brickell building,” he said.
Coconut Grove has one of the lowest vacancy rates for office space in Miami-Dade County, Matthew Cheezem, managing director at commercial real estate firm JLL, told the Herald in February.
“The demand is clearly there because of the cachet of the Grove,” Cheezem said. “But the supply has been lacking. If you were a traditional company and you wanted to be in creative space, you went to Miami Beach or Coconut Grove. And nine times out of 10, Coconut Grove did not have space.”
He said the Grove’s office-space vacancy rate stands at a tight 6.2 percent.
During the past several years, Coconut Grove faded as other areas in Miami-Dade including South Beach and Brickell thrived. But developers have shown renewed interest in the Grove in the past decade because of it's proximity to downtown and colorful history. Development plans have also generated conflict about concerns over parking and as developers snatch up properties in West Grove’s African-American neighborhoods.
Miami Herald staff writer Nicholas Nehamas contributed to this article.
Comments