Genting’s bayfront land not for sale, says executive

Don’t expect to see a “for sale” sign on Genting’s downtown Miami bayfront land previously owned by the Miami Herald.
“They aren’t interested in selling it, to my knowledge,” said Crystal Cruises President and CEO Edie Rodriguez when asked at a press event Wednesday at PortMiami. No development plans for the site have been announced, but Genting has contracted with Art Miami, a December art fair, to be located on the site for the next several years. As for Genting, “they have the luxury of time,” said Rodriguez, referring to the publicly traded company’s deep financial reserves.
Genting purchased Crystal in May 2015. Since then, the luxury cruise line has announced ship upgrades to its existing two-ship fleet, added a luxury expedition yacht, announced a river cruise line launching this year and created a luxury air service. It also purchased five shipyards that are building additional expedition yachts, river cruise ships and ocean-going ships that will include a deck of condo residences.
The brand is showcased in a coffee-table book on the Crystal lifestyle that was unveiled Wednesday. It was published by HCP/Aboard, the custom-publishing division of the Miami Herald Media Company.
Comments