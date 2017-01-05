Looking for affordable housing in Miami-Dade? These meetings can help

2:02 Ruth Shack reflects on life in magical Miami Pause

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring