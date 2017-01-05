Looking for affordable housing in Miami-Dade? These meetings can help

A faith-based group will host two meetings in January to help Miami-Dade County residents find affordable housing.
People Acting for Community Together (PACT) will walk interested residents through the process of securing affordable housing, including eligibility requirements, income limits, applications and waiting lists. There is no charge for attending.
A recent study found Miami and Hialeah are the two worst cities for renters in the United States.
The first meeting will be held Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary, 7485 NW Second Ave., Miami. The second meeting will be held Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 11201 SW 160th St., Miami.
Online registration is available through Eventbrite.com. Those with questions are asked to call or email Rachel Prestipino at 305-572-0602 and rachelp@miamipact.org.
PACT says it represents a coalition of 40 churches, synagogues, mosques and universities in South Florida.
