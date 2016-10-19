Miami Beach mansion hits market for $25.5 million

It’s pricey but at least you don’t have to buy furniture: A brand-new, fully decorated Miami Beach mansion is hitting the market for $25.5 million.
The 11,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom home at 6466 North Bay Rd. was built on spec by developers Bart Reines and Brett Palos and decorated by Argent Design. It features 100 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay, a movie theater, fire pit and dock big enough for an 82-foot-yacht. The home will also host a private, two-day preview of a Latin American art show called Cuba Moderna by auction house Christie’s on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
One of the artworks, Wilfredo Lam’s “Sur Les Traces (Transformation),” is valued as high as $3.5 million, or roughly 13 percent of the mansion’s asking price.
The listing is coming to market during a slump for luxury Miami real estate as foreign buyers struggle to keep up with a strong dollar. At $25.5 million, the home is among the top-20 most expensive single-family listings in Miami-Dade County.
Esther Percal of EWM Realty International is handling the deal. EWM brokers have sold the three most expensive single-family homes in Miami-Dade so far this year.
