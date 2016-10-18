Another South Florida developer is putting a condo project on hold

As the luxury market struggles, condo projects are dropping like flies.
Argentine developer Alan Faena confirmed Tuesday he was “pausing” a planned two-tower condo complex in Miami Beach.
“In all of my business dealings, from Buenos Aires to Miami, I have always trusted my sense of the market and successfully read its cycles,” Faena said in a statement. “The best business decision at this time is to pause Faena Mar as we evaluate various options. .... Because of the shifting market and the success we have already achieved ... we are not in a hurry to decide.”
Faena said he could shift from condos to another hotel.
Developers across South Florida have pumped the brakes on condo high-rises as a strong dollar and weak economies abroad cripple the buying power of foreign investors. The Real Deal first reported the news of the delay at Faena Mar, formerly called Faena Versailles, on the site of the old Versailles Hotel at 35th Street and Collins. The hotel is being renovated.
Faena has developed an eponymous arts district in Mid-Beach that includes the Faena Hotel and a luxury condo called Faena House.
Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin paid $60 million for a duplex condo at Faena House, the most expensive home deal in Miami-Dade County history. But in a surprising twist, he soon put the units back on the market for $73 million.
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
Comments