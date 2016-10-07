Miami area rent to jump in the next year, but how high?

0:44 Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished Pause

0:35 Savannah River swells as Hurricane Matthew approaches

1:59 Florida Panthers head back to West Point

0:31 Flood waters rise because of Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine

1:15 Charleston, S.C. a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Matthew

0:42 Cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew in Miami Shores

0:31 Strong winds from Hurricane Matthew felt in Daytona Beach

0:56 Graduation ceremony for the Hospitality Institute at MDC

7:45 Storm surge from Hurricane Matthew is big concern, says Obama

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann