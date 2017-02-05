Meet the Business Plan Challenge at networker, learn at Bootcamp

Have questions about entering the Business Plan Challenge? Want to hear advice from investors and former winners about pitching, writing a plan or growing your startup? Or do you just want to network with some like-minded entrepreneurs? We have free two events for you.
MEET THE CHALLENGE: Whether you are thinking of entering the Challenge or have competed in the past, join us at Venture Cafe Miami’s free Thursday Gathering this Thursday for an informal Challenge info session and networker. Before and after, network with the entrepreneurship community at the Gathering, which also offers a number of other talks and meetups, as well as drinks.
When and where: Feb. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Note: The Gathering is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and you are welcome to attend other events there) at CIC Miami at Converge Miami (formerly University of Miami Life Science and Technology Park), 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Free parking available at the site.
More information: http://venturecafemiami.org/calendar-2
BUSINESS PLAN BOOTCAMP: The Miami Herald invites entrepreneurs to attend its free Business Plan Bootcamp on Feb. 28, offering a lively discussion and Q&A with a panel of investor experts sharing advice on launching a startup business, formulating a winning short business summary and raising capital.
The program will include:
▪ Melissa Krinzman, the managing partner of Krillion Ventures, a $50 million Miami-based venture capital firm that actively invests in seed and early stage technology companies.
▪ Raul Moas, managing director of AGP Miami, an 80-member local angel investor network. AGP members have invested in 22 South Florida companies.
▪ Tina Vidal, founder of Pooch Perks, which provides subscription dog boxes and is developing a robust corporate business.
▪ Chris Daniels, founder of Candidate.Guru, which developed software that uses data analytics to predict whether a job candidate will be a culture fit with the employer.
▪ Olga Granda-Scott, co-founder of The High Boy, an online marketplace for antiques and art to help other mom-and-pop shop owners compete in the digital world.
When and where: The program will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium, Room 1261 in Building 1. Limited free parking is available at the Miami Dade College garage at 500 NE Second Ave. — the entrances are on Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets.
Registration required; Register here: http://businessplanbootcamp.bpt.me.
