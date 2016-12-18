Driverless cars, machine-learning, robotics: The tech that will change real estate is all around us

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline Pause

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

1:35 La La Land

0:56 Miami police will pay you for your gun

1:06 Retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief James Parlier

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

0:44 LSU transfer George Brown talks about being recruited out

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom