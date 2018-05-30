Flash sale alert: JetBlue Fort Lauderdale flights are as low as $44 one way

Travelers, you have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday to snag one of JetBlue's super-low fares.
The New York-based airlines is offering a two-day flash sale to destinations in the U.S. — and some international stops — from as low as $34 one-way. Flights to or from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where JetBlue has a major hub, start at $44.
One-way flights from Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale are $44, while one-way trips from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans start at $54. The 38 Fort Lauderdale routes included in the flash sale have fares ranging from $44 to $174 for travel to Kingston, Jamaica and Salt Lake City, Utah.
The discounted fares include $129 flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, $114 flights to Havana, Cuba, $84 flights to Charleston, South Carolina, $99 flights to Boston and $99 from New York to Fort Lauderdale.
But make sure to check the fine print: The flights need to be booked by 11:59 p.m. Thursday Eastern time, or your local time zone, whichever is earlier. They are only valid for travel between June 6 and June 20. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Several airlines have offered summer flash sales in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines held a four-day sale with flights from $49. Frontier Airlines had flights from $29 in early May for its two-day sale and on May 2, Spirit Airlines offered 85 percent off its flights to select destinations.
