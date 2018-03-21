LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Closing down signs sit on the window of Toys R Us in New Kent Road on February 19, 2018 in London, England. The retailer announced that it is closing all 800 of its U.S. stores.
Report: Toys “R” Us will start liquidation sales on Thursday

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

March 21, 2018 09:56 PM

The bad news: Toys “R” Us is finally going out of business, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

The good news: You can save. A lot.

On Thursday, prime your wallets because that’s when the massive sales are expected, as per USA Today.

The newspaper reports that the discounts were announced Tuesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va. The retailer, in business for 70 years, will close all 800 of its U.S. stores.

The stores will begin to move out all of their inventory, which means you can likely get all your holiday shopping done early. There will be massive price cuts on basically everything in the store, with most locations beginning their sales Thursday, March 22, and running through June.

