Report: Toys “R” Us will start liquidation sales on Thursday

The bad news: Toys “R” Us is finally going out of business, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.
The good news: You can save. A lot.
On Thursday, prime your wallets because that’s when the massive sales are expected, as per USA Today.
Sad to hear that it’s the end for #ToysRUs. Such a shame for the staff being made redundant and the millions of children who won’t get to experience the excitement of that place. #Nostalgia #80schild #amazonisnotthesame pic.twitter.com/aYNbfKMTVo— Suzanne Edgar (@suzanne461) March 14, 2018
The newspaper reports that the discounts were announced Tuesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va. The retailer, in business for 70 years, will close all 800 of its U.S. stores.
The stores will begin to move out all of their inventory, which means you can likely get all your holiday shopping done early. There will be massive price cuts on basically everything in the store, with most locations beginning their sales Thursday, March 22, and running through June.
Great to have big Toy stores while it lasted.— Dan Veesenmeyer (@dveese) March 14, 2018
The new generation of kids will never know the experience of wandering that much retail space dedicated to fun. #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/o5tlUjfTIN
