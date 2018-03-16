Some Alka-Seltzer products recalled over potential ‘serious health consequences’

A labeling error on Alka-Seltzer Plus products led to a nationwide recall on Thursday.
Alka-Seltzer Plus packages sold after Feb. 9, 2018, at retailers including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are a part of the Bayer company’s voluntary recall.
Did you get a bad box of the pain reliever, which is an over-the-counter pain reliever for symptoms of colds?
The affected Alka-Seltzer Plus packages can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the carton’s front. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall and you shouldn’t use the contents. If the logo is clear on a light blue background, it is not a part of the recall.
Never miss a local story.
According to Bayer’s statement, the ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton, WFTS ABC Action News reported.
Bayer said in a statement. “This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences. To date, no complaint has been received that resulted in an adverse health consequence.”
Customers are asked to stop using the product if it came in a mislabeled package and can contact Bayer at 800-986-0369 on weekdays for a refund or more information. Most retailers offer refunds, too.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments