Uber just raised rates on Florida riders. But drivers are the ticked off ones

Last Friday, Uber quietly increased rates for rides in Florida and Louisiana. In Miami, the rates rose by about 10 percent.
According to data compiled by Harry Campbell, publisher of TheRideShareGuy.com, passengers will now pay $1.05 per mile and $0.16 per minute, compared with $0.91 per mile and $0.13 per minute.
That means a ride in an UberX or UberPool from MIA Airport to South Beach now starts at $22, and $23 to $24 on the way back. That’s $2 - $4 more than the previous rate, according to several online estimates.
Uber did not specify why Florida and Louisiana were chosen for the increases. In the past, Uber has said South Florida riders make disproportionate use of Uber’s cheaper Pool option. Over 1.5 million riders took a trip with Uber in Miami in the past three months, including ones from 79 countries.
Never miss a local story.
Uber has more than 100,000 drivers across Florida.
TheRideShareGuy’s Campbell says he believes this is the first time Uber has increased passenger rates throughout a state in at least three years.
Not all riders may have noticed. But many drivers sure did.
That’s because Uber is not substantively increasing drivers’ compensation, even though riders will now be paying about a dollar more per ride. According to RideShareGuy.com, drivers saw an increase of only about 1 cent per mile or minute.
“It’s the arrogance,” Vincent Kuzmicki, an Uber driver based in Fort Lauderdale who has been driving for more than two years. He compared the situation to a fast food company saying they would be increasing the price of a burger by 25 cents but not raising the minimum wage.
“Drivers are just supposed to be accepting of whatever they do,” he said.
Said Uber Miami spokesman Javi Correoso via an email, “what we collect from this small increase in rates will help us continue to make the Uber experience better for everyone. We notified riders and drivers of these changes when they were made.”
Correoso said Uber does not believe this change will impact the amount drivers earn per trip. He declined to say whether Uber has plans for rate increases elsewhere, saying it is “always evaluating [its] pricing structure.”
According to a survey of 28 Miami area Uber drivers recently conducted by Campbell, Miami drivers earn $14.80 per hour before expenses—less than the national average of $16.93.
Comments