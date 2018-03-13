Miami 79, Chicago 21 in Amazon HQ2 sweepstakes. You can vote, too!

As nearly every breathing South Floridian should know by now, Miami made the short list of 20 cities (down from an original 238 applicants) vying for the second headquarters for e-retail giant Amazon.
While some sources — notably the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon chairman and founder Jeff Bezos — rank Miami dead last, voters in a poll on the CNBC website have a different take. Some 79 percent of the voters had gone for Miami as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, based on a video pitch by David Beckham and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Chicago, whose attributes are touted in a video by Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, had 21 percent of the vote.
It can’t hurt that it’s currently 70 degrees and sunny in Miami, while it’s 28 and snowing in Chicago. Or that Suarez and Beckham exude youth and vitality, while Ricketts projects more as a middle-aged, midwest guy. (Hey, optics matter.)
Bezos graduated from Miami’s Palmetto High but hasn’t spent much time here since.
The poll and videos were commissioned by CNBC’s Closing Bell business show.
