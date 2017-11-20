Lolita may never go free. And that could be what’s best for her, scientists say

More Videos 1:49 Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence Pause 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:48 Messi signs contract extension with Barcelona through 2021 1:31 Hattie Allen, visually impaired small business owner 1:25 Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:36 Northwestern coach Max Edwards 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. After a lifetime in captivity, the window for freeing Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium's star orca, may be closed, activists say. As the campaign to free her continues to rage, they question whether freeing Lolita is in her best interest. After a lifetime in captivity, the window for freeing Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium's star orca, may be closed, activists say. As the campaign to free her continues to rage, they question whether freeing Lolita is in her best interest. Alexa Ard and Brittany Peterson / McClatchy

