Citrix Systems plans layoffs

Fort Lauderdale software company Citrix Systems has notified regulators that it plans layoffs and office consolidations beginning in the current fourth quarter and continuing into 2018.
None of the building consolidation would be in Fort Lauderdale, where Citrix owns three buildings and leases one, but layoffs will be “across most functions,” said Stacy St. Louis, spokeswoman for Citrix. She said as Citrix moves its service to the cloud, the company will be hiring people with the skills it needs to make that transformation.
