Lyft to be rideshare partner for American Cancer Society

Lyft will serve as the official ride-share partner for the American Cancer Society in Miami, providing free rides to and from doctor’s appointments for those receiving cancer treatments and donating to ACS programs through the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Additionally, the ride-hailing service Lyft has added the American Cancer Society to its in-app feature called Round-Up & Donate, allowing Lyft passengers across the country to round up their fare to the nearest dollar and have that difference donated to the American Cancer Society.
ACS’ “Road To Recovery” program connects volunteers with a personal vehicle to patients so they can access the critical care they need without additional stress.
“The best treatment in the world can’t help someone if they can’t access it.” said Megan Wessel, vice president, Regional Cancer Control of the American Cancer Society. “Access to care is a big problem in our country, therefore transportation programs and partnerships like the one we are launching with Lyft in Miami-Dade County are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve.”
Lyft also partners with Miami-based Ride2MD, a company that provides rides to doctor offices and hospitals.
