American waiving change fees for Caribbean cities in Irma’s path

Some American Airlines passengers with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday to destinations in the path of Hurricane Irma can change their tickets without change fees, the airline announced Monday.

The offer is open to passengers who bought tickets by Sept. 3, are slated to travel Sept. 5-6 and are available to travel Sept. 4 - 9.

The policy affects travelers slated to travel to, from or through Anguilla Wallblake, Anguilla; Antigua; Beef Island, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Croix or St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis; or St. Maarten, Saint Maarten. Their origin and destinations cannot be changed; the class of service must remain the same.

More Videos 0:38 Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens Pause 2:13 Willie the Bee man 0:33 Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches 1:34 Working in the gig economy, one day at a time 1:21 Gig economy: Woman works four jobs to make ends meet 0:55 Hurricane Irma continues to move west 1:14 Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 4 as storm nears Leeward Islands 0:36 Watch as Hurricane Irma spins through the Atlantic 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. The National Hurricane Center has the storm at about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. The National Hurricane Center has the storm at about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands. NOAA

All of the above are under hurricane warning or hurricane watch.

Travelers can can rebook on the American website or by calling 1-800-433-7300 (in English) or 1-800-633-3711 (in Spanish).