Frontier is adding new flights from Miami to nine cities — from as low as $34

Frontier Airlines is bringing a bevy of low-cost flights to Miami International Airport, the Denver-based airline announced Tuesday, with the addition of nine routes this fall.
The expanded service includes five cities that no other airlines currently fly to from MIA and brings Frontier’s total network at MIA to 15 cities.
The new Frontier routes are:
▪ Thrice weekly flights to Buffalo, New York — a new city for MIA — beginning Oct. 5 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
▪ Thrice weekly flights to Cincinnati, Ohio, beginning Oct. 5 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
▪ Thrice weekly flights to Cleveland, Ohio, beginning Oct. 5 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
▪ Four weekly flights to Trenton, New Jersey — a new city for MIA — beginning Oct. 6 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
▪ Daily flights to Detroit, Michigan, beginning Oct. 5.
▪ Daily flights to Milwaukee, Wisconsin — a new city for MIA — beginning Oct. 5.
▪ Daily flights to Providence, Rhode Island — a new city for MIA — beginning Oct. 5.
▪ Daily flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning Oct. 5.
▪ Twice daily flights to Islip, New York — a new city for MIA — beginning Oct. 5.
In August, Frontier will also bring back seasonal service to cities the carrier has previously flown to from MIA beginning with Las Vegas, followed by daily service to Chicago, New York’s La Guardia Airport and Philadelphia, beginning in October. Frontier will reboot seasonal daily service to Atlanta in December.
And, Frontier’s expansion calls for, appropriately, super low-cost flights. The airline is offering discounted fares for flights from Nov. 2 through March 8 in the following cities:
▪ For members of Frontier’s Discount Den, flights from MIA to Cinncinati, Detroit, Islip, San Juan and Trenton begin at $34 one-way for flights.
▪ For members of Frontier’s Discount Den, flights from MIA to Buffalo, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Providence begin at $44 one-way.
▪ For the general public, flights from MIA to Cinncinati, Detroit, Islip, Milwaukee and Trenton begin at $49 one-way for flights.
▪ For the general public, flights from MIA to Providence begin at $54 one-way for flights.
▪ For the general public, flights from MIA to Buffalo, Cleveland, and San Juan begin at $59 one-way for flights.
For many years, people thought that a low-cost carrier wouldn’t make it here in Miami and I think Frontier and other low-cost carriers here have proved them wrong.
Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González
There’s one bonus: Frontier is giving one winner 15 round trip flights to celebrate it’s expansion in Miami.
The growth in flights from Frontier continues to boost MIA’s roster of low-cost carriers, said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González.
For the past several years, MIA has been adding new airlines at a rapid clip, including adding several low-cost airlines, like Mexico’s Volaris and Iceland’s WOW air, that typically would have flown from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At 106 airlines, MIA is serviced by more carriers than any airport in the country.
“For many years, people thought that a low-cost carrier wouldn’t make it here in Miami and I think Frontier and other low-cost carriers here have proved them wrong,” González said. “When an airline like Frontier decides to expand its presence to the point where we now have 15 routes from Miami here, that says a lot about the ability to draw quality airlines to our airport.”
[Frontier] is growing and we are looking for profitable routes.
Rick Zeni, chief information officer for Frontier
Frontier began flying from MIA in 2014 with service to five domestic destinations and began expanding the following year to seven routes with 54 weekly departures. Frontier’s current schedule will bring it up to more than 80 weekly flights by December.
The announcement is part of Frontier’s bigger national expansion to 21 new cities and 85 new routes.
Rick Zeni, chief information officer for Frontier, said Miami has always been on the airline’s radar for expansion, but it can now add flights because of its massive aircraft order that will almost double the airline’s fleet to 101 by 2020. Flights from Miami will be on Airbus A320 aircrafts.
“The airline is growing and we are looking for profitable routes,” Zeni said. “We are confident that the destinations that we are adding [in Miami] are going to perform in a similar manner to the ones that we’ve already had here.”
