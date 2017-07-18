A racial slur in a Walmart.com post selling a Jagazi wig cap quickly drew fire Monday on social media. Walmart claimed the post was by a third party seller. Jagazi indicated the wig cap might be an ersatz version of their product.
A racial slur in a Walmart.com post selling a Jagazi wig cap quickly drew fire Monday on social media. Walmart claimed the post was by a third party seller. Jagazi indicated the wig cap might be an ersatz version of their product. Kelly P. Kissel AP File
A racial slur in a Walmart.com post selling a Jagazi wig cap quickly drew fire Monday on social media. Walmart claimed the post was by a third party seller. Jagazi indicated the wig cap might be an ersatz version of their product. Kelly P. Kissel AP File

Business

July 18, 2017 10:16 AM

The n-word describes a wig cap for sale —and puts Walmart in a tough spot

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

America’s No. 1 big box retailer spent part of Monday apologizing for its website including America’s No. 1 racial slur in a product description.

On Walmart.com, a seller posted a wig cap used in making hair extensions as being a Jagazi brand cap and coming in the color “Nigger Brown.” Social media quickly demanded answers from the home office in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart removed the seller’s post and posted an explanation to its Twitter account.

United Kingdom-based Jagazi posted a message on its website that indicated some offense to the slur and great offense to someone selling fake Jagazi.

“We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name, Jagazi, to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real Jagazi is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land
Company manufactures American flags in South Florida 1:49

Company manufactures American flags in South Florida
Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

View More Video