Downtown’s Hotel Beaux Arts joins Marriott’s Autograph Collection

Downtown Miami’s Hotel Beaux Arts is becoming part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, making it the third local property to join the group of stand-out boutique properties.
The 44-room Beaux Arts, located on the 38th to 40th floors of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami in downtown, is now one of more than 100 hotels across 30 countries in the Marriott boutique collection. Miami Beach’s Blue Moon Hotel and Winter Haven hotels are also Autograph Collection properties. The Turnberry Isle Miami in Aventura, the Saint Hotel Key West and Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo are also part of the list.
Since opening in 2011, Hotel Beaux Arts focused on contemporary visual arts. In preparation for joining the Autograph Collection, the hotel has partnered with local gallery Artscape Lab to curate a rotating art collection in the hotel’s common spaces, that will include work from artists Julio Le Parc, Roberto Lombana, John Henry, Edgar Negret and others. The hotel also worked with a local interior designer to enhance guestrooms with additional contemporary artwork, art artifacts and art-inspired books.
The hotel’s private lounge, L'Atelier also got a makeover. Located on the 39th floor, L’Atelier has transformed from solely a cocktail bar to now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as bar bites and cocktails. And guests will now get their own personal concierge assigned to them prior to arrival, who will be in charge of checking in with them daily and fulfilling any guest needs.
“With its exceptional design, stunning contemporary art and truly personalized service, Hotel Beaux Arts has found its home as part of Autograph Collection Hotels; and we are delighted to welcome our global guests to the latest addition to our expanding portfolio,” said Brian Povinelli, senior vice president and global brand leader of Autograph Collection Hotels, in a statement.
To celebrate the acquisition, the Hotel Beaux Arts will offer a Florida resident package that includes 20 percent off spa treatments and complimentary valet parking from July 19 to Labor Day Weekend.
