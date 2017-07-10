Electronics ban off, rerouting on: What you need to know about flying through the Middle East now

Good news: Your laptop may be cleared for takeoff.
According to the Washington Post, U.S. security officials have lifted an electronics ban instituted last March against six air carriers and six airports, prohibiting passengers from transporting laptops, electronic cameras and other large devices in the airport cabin on flights bound for the U.S.
The airlines are Emirates Air, Ethihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Royal Jordanian, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airways. Emirates, Qatar and Turkish all fly from South Florida.
The airports are Ataturk International (Istanbul, Turkey), Abu Dhabi International and Dubai International (United Arab Emirates), Hamad International (Qatar), Kuwait International (Kuwait) and Queen Alia International (Jordan.)
The relaxed requirements come in the wake of “enhanced security measures,” say the airlines.
The change doesn’t guarantee a smooth transit, at least for passengers on Qatar Airways. Flights to, from and through Doha, Qatar, continue to be rerouted, sometimes at the last minute. The disruption follows a diplomatic dispute in the Middle East that prohibits the airline from entering the airspace of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab emriates and Egypt.
As a result, flight time from to Doha has been increased, meaning passengers may not make previously scheduled connections and itineraries may be rerouted. Those with bookings should contact the airline, qatarairways.com; 877-777-2827 or 954-745-0380.
