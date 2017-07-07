Smelling opportunity, Miami-based CareCloud adds telemedicine service

CareCloud, a Miami-based health-tech company, is adding telemedicine services to its platform that helps medical groups modernize and manage their practices.
With premiums rising and consumers more actively managing their care, the telemedicine market seems poised for growth. A Cisco consumer survey found that 7 out of 10 patients are comfortable with seeing their doctor virtually. More than half of states have passed bills requiring insurance companies to cover telehealth patient visits.
Still, the concept has been slow to take off. Of the 922.6 million total U.S. physician office visits in 2016, only 1.2 million were telemedicine visits. CareCloud CEO Ken Comée said one obstacle has been back-office technology integration and to ease that, the 250-employee, venture-backed company is on a mission to make telemedicine more accessible to medical practices.
“We’re very early in the game but the payers [insurers] are now recognizing it and now physicians, if they have the technology, can begin offering it,” said Comée, who took the helm of CareCloud in April of 2015.
The new product, called CareCloud Telemedicine, includes built-in insurance eligibility checking and scheduling tools, a unique pay-per-visit pricing model, and one-click activation. It’s now part of CareCloud’s cloud-based platform that streamlines workflow for medical practices – everything from electronic health records to accounting and insurance to patient interaction.
“If a doctor wants to make it a telemedicine visit, it’s one click [on the CareCloud platform],” Comée said. “That’s a uniqueness CareCloud brought to the market.”
